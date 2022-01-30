Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,242 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

