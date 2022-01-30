Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 92,554 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,554 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of GrafTech International worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $833,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

