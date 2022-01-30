Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,947 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comerica worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,309.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

