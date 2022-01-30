BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

FNV stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

