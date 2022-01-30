BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

