BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,420,625 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420,625 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

