Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 890 ($12.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.22 ($13.59).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 889 ($11.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 930.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 739 ($9.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

