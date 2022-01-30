Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report sales of $253.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $262.54 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.25. 856,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,915. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day moving average of $335.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

