Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $161.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $162.00 million. Datto posted sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $616.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,813 shares of company stock worth $3,980,139. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth about $12,784,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

