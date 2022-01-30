Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 289,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,203. The firm has a market cap of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

