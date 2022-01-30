Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

