Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.
Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 16,651,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
