Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 16,651,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.