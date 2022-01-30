Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 960,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

