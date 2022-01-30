Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. 19,932,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

