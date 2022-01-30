Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Desjardins cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

NYSE ATY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

