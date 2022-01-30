Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. 4,982,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,961. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

