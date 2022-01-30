Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 661,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,047. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.