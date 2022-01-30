Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 661,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,047. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

