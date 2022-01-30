Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $454.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,539. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477,560 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,365,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

