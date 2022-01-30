Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 590,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,504. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

