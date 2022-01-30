Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $19.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,758. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

