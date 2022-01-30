Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $373.05 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

