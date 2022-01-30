Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RDUS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 658,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,111. The company has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

