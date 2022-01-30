Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 2,397,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

