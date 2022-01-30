Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $36.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,065. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 168,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.