Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $335.93

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Autodesk by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.54. 1,958,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,640. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

