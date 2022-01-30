Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $82.14

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 868,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.