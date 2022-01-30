Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $148.44

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

