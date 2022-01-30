Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) PT at C$11.29

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.77. 570,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

