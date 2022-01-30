Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $27.56

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SWIM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 990,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.