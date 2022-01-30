Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $354.27

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,695,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $215,186,000.

Shares of MNDY traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.48. The company had a trading volume of 499,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.44. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

