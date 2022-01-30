Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $34.17

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $381,998,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $14,548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $10,877,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

