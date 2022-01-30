Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $91.17

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 40.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ryder System by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 21.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 361,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,880. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

