Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $91.17

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 361,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,880. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.
