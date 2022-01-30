Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 200

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148 ($2.00). 16,689,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.