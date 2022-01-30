Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Shares of BYND opened at $56.54 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $189.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

