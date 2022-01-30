Brokers Set Expectations for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 93.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

