Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

NYSE RA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

