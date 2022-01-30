Bruce Campbell Acquires 621 Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) Stock

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) insider Bruce Campbell acquired 621 shares of Synairgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £1,173.69 ($1,583.50).

SNG opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £409.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. Synairgen plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.80 ($3.02).

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

