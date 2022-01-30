Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.25 EPS.

BC traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 1,111,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,133. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

