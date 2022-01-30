California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 24,001 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

