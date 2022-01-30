California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CareDx worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

