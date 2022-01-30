California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Editas Medicine worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 230.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

