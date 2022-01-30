California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after acquiring an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

