Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 41,405 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TIP opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

