Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $53,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

