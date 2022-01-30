Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,435 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

