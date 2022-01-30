Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

