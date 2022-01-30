Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $145.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

