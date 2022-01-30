Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $212,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

