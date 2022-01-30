Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

TSE CNR opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

