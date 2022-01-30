Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

