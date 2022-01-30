Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.